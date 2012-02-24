* AGL to raise A$1.5 bln to help fund deal, retain A$1.3 bln debt

* Plans share sale later this year

* Sees upside in deal if carbon price repealed

* Shares fall 4 pct in flat market (Adds chief executive comments)

PERTH/MELBOURNE, Feb 24 Australia's AGL Energy said it would take full control of Victoria's largest power station, buying out Japan's Tepco and investment funds for A$448 million ($480 million), in a deal that will boost earnings from fiscal 2013.

AGL already owns a one-third stake in the Loy Yang A power station and an attached coal mine. Loy Yang produces 30 percent of the southeastern state's power needs and is the country's biggest single carbon emitter.

The company plans to raise A$1.5 billion through a bond sale and share sale to help fund the deal, which includes taking on $1.3 billion in debt.

The prospect of a big share sale sent AGL's shares down 4.3 percent to a five-month low of A$13.73.

"Even with a price on carbon, it's the best of the brown coal generators from an emissions intensity point of view in Victoria," AGL chief executive Michael Fraser said, referring to Australia's new carbon tax of A$23 per tonne, effective July.

Thanks to cheap brown coal and A$1 billion in free carbon permits, the plant would remain one of the lowest cost generators in Australia's national electricity market, AGL said.

The plant provides 30 percent of Victoria's electricity and has a new contract with Alcoa Inc, which will eventually account for 47 percent of the plant's electricity generation. Under the deal, which starts in 2014 and ends in 2036, Alcoa is responsible for buying the carbon permits needed for Loy Yang's coal emissions.

"It's an asset that's essential to keeping the lights on in Victoria and will be essential for many decades to come," Fraser said.

AGL said it had based its valuation of the plant on the government's conservative estimate of carbon prices in future years.

Fraser said after 2025, most expect Australian carbon prices to drop off as they dip to the level of carbon permits traded offshore or the carbon tax could be scrapped altogether.

"Those two scenarios - lower(carbon tax) or repealed altogether -- add significant value to Loy Yang and that's going to be a good news story from that front from our perspective," Fraser said.

Australia's opposition Liberal/National coalition has vowed to repeal the Clean Energy law if it wins power in elections due in 2013, but which could come as soon as later this year, due to a leadership battle in the ruling Labor Party.

AGL will buy out Great Energy Alliance Corp, whose shareholders include troubled Tokyo Electric Power Co's with a 32.5 percent stake, Thailand's Ratchaburi Electricity and Australian superannuation funds.

Tepco has been looking to sell assets to help fund the massive clean-up cost following last year's Fukushima nuclear disaster.

AGL said it would issue A$650 million in hybrid notes with a 27-year maturity and raise A$850 million through a renounceable rights offer later this year. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger and Sonali Paul; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Richard Pullin)