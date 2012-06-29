TOKYO, June 29 Japanese utility Tokyo Electric Power Co said on Friday it has sold a 32.5 percent stake in Loy Yang A power station project in Australia to AGL Energy.

A Tokyo Electric spokesman declined to disclose the value of the sale.

The Tokyo-based firm has been selling its assets as part of a business reconstruction plan and to help pay compensation claims arising from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)