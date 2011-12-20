TOKYO Dec 21 The Japanese government plans to take a stake of more than two-thirds in Tokyo Electric Power Co in a de facto nationalisation of the operator of the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, the Yomiuri newspaper said on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, sources said the government may inject about $13 billion into Tepco as early as next summer in a de facto nationalisation.

The Yomiuri also reported that the government is looking at injecting 1 trillion yen ($12.7 billion), and added that banks will be asked to provide 1 trillion yen in loans, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Tepco's future as an independent firm has been in doubt since an earthquake and tsunami wrecked the plant in March, triggering the world's worst nuclear crisis in 25 years and leaving it with huge compensation payments and clean-up costs. ($1 = 77.7400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo and James Topham; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)