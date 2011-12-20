TOKYO Dec 21 The Japanese government
plans to take a stake of more than two-thirds in Tokyo Electric
Power Co in a de facto nationalisation of the operator
of the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, the Yomiuri
newspaper said on Wednesday.
Earlier this month, sources said the government may inject
about $13 billion into Tepco as early as next summer in a de
facto nationalisation.
The Yomiuri also reported that the government is looking at
injecting 1 trillion yen ($12.7 billion), and added that banks
will be asked to provide 1 trillion yen in loans, citing sources
familiar with the matter.
Tepco's future as an independent firm has been in doubt since
an earthquake and tsunami wrecked the plant in March, triggering
the world's worst nuclear crisis in 25 years and leaving it with
huge compensation payments and clean-up costs.
($1 = 77.7400 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo and James Topham; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)