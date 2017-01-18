UPDATE 8-Oil prices rise as OPEC output cuts drain stocks
* U.S. tax reforms could transform global oil market-Goldman Sachs
TOKYO Jan 18 Tokyo Electric Power Co plans to complete a sale of bonds by the end of March in its first debt offering since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, three sources familiar with the company's plans told Reuters and DealWatch.
The company is aiming to sell about 100 billion yen ($882 million) of bonds in the offering, two of the sources said. ($1 = 113.3100 yen) (Reporting by Kentaro Hamada and Issei Hazama; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 24 A small plane carrying a Brazilian Supreme Court justice overseeing a political bribery investigation did not suffer any obvious mechanical failure when it crashed into a bay amid heavy rain and killed all five on board, investigators said on Tuesday.
CHICAGO, Jan 24 The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday that an internal email sent to staff at its Agricultural Research Service unit this week calling for a suspension of "public-facing documents," including news releases and photos, was flawed and that new guidance would be issued to replace it.