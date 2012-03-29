UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
TOKYO, March 29 Tokyo Electric Power Co , the troubled operator of the tsunami-hit Fukushima nuclear power plant, has asked the government to inject 1 trillion yen ($12.06 billion) to shore up its battered finances, a source said on Thursday.
The company, known as Tepco, will also seek an additional 850 billion yen from a government-backed bailout body to help compensate victims of the nuclear accident, the source said.
The utility will brief on its request for support at 4 pm (0700 GMT), a company official said. (Reporting by Kentaro Hamada and Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders