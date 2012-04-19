* Paves way for business turnaround plan submission
* Delay in filling post shows huge tasks to rebuild firm
* Shimokobe says wants to pick new president from Tepco
(Adds comments from Shimokobe and analyst, backgrounds)
By Yoko Kubota
TOKYO, April 19 The months-long hunt for the
next chairman of Tokyo Electric Power Co ended on
Thursday after Kazuhiko Shimokobe, a lawyer with expertise in
turning around businesses and a member of the bailout body for
the firm, accepted an offer to run the operator of the crippled
Fukushima nuclear plant.
The decision paves the way for Tokyo Electric (Tepco) and
the government-backed bailout body to submit this month a
delayed business turnaround plan, which will outline how the
utility aims to revive its business in return for one of Japan's
biggest public bailouts outside the banking sector.
"I took a deep breath, and I told the prime minister that I
have taken his offer seriously and will do my best, and that I
will accept his request to become the chairman," Shimokobe told
reporters after the offer from Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda and
Trade Minister Yukio Edano.
Last year's tsunami-triggered Fukushima nuclear disaster has
left Tepco with huge compensation and clean-up costs, a mounting
bill for fossil fuels to replace lost nuclear capacity, and a
massive burden of decommissioning the devastated reactors.
Several names of business executives were floated to take
over the chairmanship to reform the once-powerful utility, but
the government had difficulty finding someone from the outside
willing to take on the huge task of restoring the firm's
profitability.
Some in the business community did not want to take the job
unless they could see a clearer direction on factors essential
for making Tepco profitable, such as the future of Japan's
energy policy, reactor restarts and electricity rate hikes, a
source close to the bailout body said.
TURNAROUND PLAN
The government's struggle in finding a successor to the
current chairman Tsunehisa Katsumata has delayed the
finalisation of the turnaround plan, which Tepco and the bailout
body had hoped to submit in March to Trade Minister Yukio Edano.
Edano must approve the plan by mid-May in order for the
supplier of electricity to 45 million people in and around Tokyo
to stay afloat.
Shimokobe said he wants to choose a new president from
within the company.
The 64-year-old lawyer has been a central figure in the
bailout body, set up to cope with vast costs of post-disaster
compensation, and has already been working for months to reform
the once-powerful utility by pushing for restructuring.
"The fact that he is coming from the compensation commission
likely tips the power towards the government and should help
things move forward smoothly in terms of further capital
injection and ultimately a soft nationalisation of the company,"
said Penn Bowers, a research analyst covering utilities at CLSA
Asia-Pacific Markets in Tokyo.
Tepco, whose capital has fallen to 620 billion yen ($7.6
billion) from around 2 trillion yen ($24.6 billion) before the
Fukushima disaster, asked the government last month for an
injection of 1 trillion yen.
In return for the money, the government is keen to obtain
majority ownership of Tepco, with the option to boost the stake
to two-thirds if the firm drags its feet on corporate reforms, a
source with knowledge of the matter has said.
A decision-making committee in the bailout body is set to
meet as early as next week to finalise the business turnaround
plan and submit the plan to Edano this month, a source close to
the body has said.
($1 = 81.3100 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo, Kentaro Hamada and
Aaron Sheldrick; editing by James Jukwey)