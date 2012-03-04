TOKYO, March 4 Tokyo Electric
will seek a 10 percent rise in electricity charges on households
as the owner of the tsunami-struck Fukushima nuclear plant tries
to shore up its finances, the Nikkei business daily reported on
Sunday.
A request for higher charges on household from July will be
included in a business plan that the utility, known as Tepco,
and a state-sponsored fund, the Nuclear Damage Liability Fund,
are drawing up, the Nikkei said. It did not say where it
obtained the information.
Tepco is set to submit the plan to trade and industry
minister Yukio Edano in March. It is expected to outline how it
aims to rebuild operations as well as ask for a public fund
injection to keep the company afloat and supply power to some 45
million people.
The business plan will pledge to trim operating costs by 3
trillion yen ($37 billion) over the next decade, the Nikkei
said.
The Japanese government is set to take a majority stake in
Tokyo Electric in return for injecting about 1 trillion yen in
public funds, the Asahi newspaper reported on Friday.
Edano, who oversees energy policy, and Japan's biggest power
company have been fighting over how much say the government will
have in the its management in exchange for what would be one of
the world's biggest bailouts outside the banking sector.
Edano will likely consent to power charge hikes, but below
the 10 percent that Tokyo Electric is seeking, the Nikkei said.
($1 = 81.5500 Japanese yen)
