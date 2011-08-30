* Tokyo Elec to start accepting claims in Sept, payment in
Oct
* Compensation covers damages until Aug 31
* Subsequent claims to be taken quarterly
* First round of compensation does not cover property damage
By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, Aug 30 Tokyo Electric Power
unveiled the first details on Tuesday of how it would compensate
Fukushima residents for lodging and other costs stemming from
their evacuation of areas close to its crippled nuclear plant.
The payments, due to reach victims in October, nearly seven
months after the start of the nuclear crisis, mark just the
first round in a series of state-supported outlays that some
analysts estimate could climb as high as $130 billion.
About 80,000 people were evacuated from a 20 kilometre
radius around Tokyo Electric's Fukushima Daiichi plant, which
has been leaking radiation since a March 11 earthquake and
tsunami triggered a meltdown of reactor cores.
Tokyo Electric and the government have come under fire for
their slow response to the crisis. Many of the evacuees are
still living in shelters or temporary homes, and the effort to
decontaminate the area has just begun.
"We again apologise deeply for our Fukushima accident, which
has caused trouble and concerns among people around nuclear
plants, among the people of Fukushima and Japan as a whole,"
Tokyo Electric Managing Director Naomi Hirose told a briefing.
Underscoring the unprecedented scale of the task ahead,
Tokyo Electric said it would mobilise about 6,500 employees and
contract workers to start accepting compensation claims at field
offices and call centres from Sept. 12.
The initial round of compensation claims will cover lost
income, psychological suffering and costs for transportation and
lodging, among other things, between March 11 and Aug. 31.
Property damage and other claims that will take longer to
assess will be dealt with at a later date.
After the first round for the period ending this month,
Tokyo Electric plans to accept claims at an interval of every
three months, Hirose said.
Tokyo Electric, which serves Tokyo and surrounding areas,
has already handed out provisional cash payments to some
cash-strapped evacuees, but the plan outlined on Tuesday
represents its fist attempt at damage compensation.
Among its guidelines, the utility said it would pay 5,000
yen ($65) per person for transportation within the same
prefecture, up to 8,000 yen per day for hotel expenses and 5,000
yen to cover cleansing to deal with radiation exposure.
Tokyo Electric said a typical family of four where the
husband was the sole breadwinner making 270,000 yen a month
would be paid about 4.5 million yen, including 2.8 million yen
for psychological suffering.
Claimants will be asked to fill in forms and attach
evidence, such as receipts, a doctor's note or documents
confirming income. Tokyo Electric said it would check with
hotels and hospitals in the case victims didn't have receipts.
Tokyo Electric already booked about 400 billion yen ($5.2
billion) in compensation costs during its fiscal first quarter
that ended in June.
It will need the support of a government-backed fund, due to
be set up soon, to stave off bankruptcy. The fund will be
financed with taxpayers' money and contributions from other
utilities, which Tokyo Electric will pay back over several
years.
As a condition for receiving the fund's money, Tokyo
Electric is required to submit a restructuring plan, which
Hirose said the firm wanted to do in September.
($1 = 76.985 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Will Waterman)