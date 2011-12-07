UPDATE 2-U.N. needs $2.1 billion to avert famine in Yemen
* Famine now a real possibility for 2017 - UN aid chief O'Brien
TOKYO Dec 7 Tokyo Electric Power Co plans to cut an additional 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) in costs to help pay for damage at its crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Jiji News Agency said on Wednesday.
The utility, known as Tepco, is considering selling thermal power plants to raise more funds, Jiji and other media reported.
The Yomiuri Shimbun previously said that Tepco is considering reducing costs by an additional 103.3 billion yen over 10 years, to raise its total planned cost cuts to 2.6 trillion yen. ($1 = 77.7600 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Famine now a real possibility for 2017 - UN aid chief O'Brien
LAGOS, Feb 8 Pirates have kidnapped seven Russians and one Ukrainian after attacking the cargo ship the BBC Caribbean off the coast of Nigeria, the Russian embassy said on its official Twitter account.
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Feb 8 Brazil opened a formal complaint against Canada at the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Wednesday, accusing the country of distorting the global aerospace industry with subsidies for planemaker Bombardier Inc .