* Says Japan banks more vigilant in trades with European
banks
* Says does not think Japan banks will need to waive Tepco
debt
* Says interbank liquidity situation far from 2008 crisis
(Rewrites, adds details)
By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, Sept 15 Japanese banks have become
increasingly vigilant about trades with European banks, the
chairman of the Japanese Bankers Association said on Thursday,
as concerns mount about credit risks at the region's financial
institutions.
Katsunori Nagayasu, also president of Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group , added that he did not believe Tokyo
Electric Power's (Tepco) creditor banks would have to
waive debt to the operator of the crippled Fukushima nuclear
plant, since a scheme to compensate victims of the radiation
crisis would help it to remain solvent.
Nagayasu said Japanese banks had been very careful even in
normal circumstances in dealings with individual European banks
as necessary, but had been taking a cautious stance toward
European banks overall since July.
"We have become more vigilant in our operations lately," he
told a regular news conference of the bankers' association.
Moody's Investors Service cut the credit ratings of two
French banks on Wednesday because of their exposure to Greek
debt, highlighting growing risks to Europe's financial sector
from the deepening euro zone sovereign debt crisis.
Banks would find it increasingly difficult, or costly, to
borrow money from peers in the interbank market when there is
doubt about their creditworthiness.
Increased nervousness about credit risks in the interbank
market has had an impact on Japanese banks' funding activities
but the situation is not nearly as dire as the liquidity crunch
that followed Lehman Brothers' collapse in 2008.
"It's true that, compared with normal times, we're leaning
slightly toward the crisis zone, but it's not really a crisis,"
Nagayasu said.
The possibility that Tepco's lenders may be asked to waive
some of its debt re-emerged this week when Japan's new trade
minister, Yukio Edano, said the utility's shareholders and
creditors should shoulder their share of the burden for a
taxpayer-funded bailout.
"I don't anticipate the need to waive debt for Tepco at
all," Nagayasu said.
"Our understanding is that (the bailout scheme) was
formulated on the premise of not letting Tepco become insolvent
and no need for debt waivers," he said.
Japan's top banks, including Nagayasu's MUFG, Japan's biggest
bank by assets, were among lenders that provided about 2
trillion yen ($26 billion) in emergency loans to Tepco in the
immediate aftermath of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami,
which triggered the world's worst nuclear crisis in a quarter
century.
($1 = 76.720 Japanese Yen)
(Editing by Edmund Klamann)