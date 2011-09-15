TOKYO, Sept 15 The head of Japan's banking lobby
said on Thursday he does not believe that Tokyo Electric Power's
creditor banks will have to waive debt as a scheme to
compensate victims of the nuclear crisis was set up so that it
could remain solvent.
Japan's new trade minister Yukio Edano said this week that
shareholders and creditors of Tokyo Electric should shoulder
their share of the taxpayer-funded bailout for the troubled
utility.
"I don't anticipate the need to waive debt for Tepco at
all," Katsunori Nagayasu, chairman of the Japanese Bankers
Association said at a regular news conference. He is also
president of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group .
