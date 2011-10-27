* Tokyo Electric expecting Y580 bln parent net loss -Asahi
* That would be more than forecast by analysts
* Tepco to swing to operating loss -Asahi
TOKYO, Oct 27 Tokyo Electric Power Co ,
the operator of the Fukushima nuclear plant knocked out by the
March 11 earthquake and tsunami, is projecting a $7.6 billion
parent net loss in 2011/12, a Japanese newspaper reported on
Thursday, more than expected by analysts.
The troubled utility, known as Tepco, is set to post a
parent net loss of 580 billion yen in the business year ending
next March, the Asahi newspaper said, compared with a consensus
forecast for a 418.5 billion yen loss from three analysts polled
by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The outlook, an improvement from a net loss of 1.26 trillion
yen a year earlier, and other financial forecasts will be
mentioned in a special business plan that the company and a
bailout body, funded by public money and contributions from
nuclear operators, are set to compile as early as the end of
this month, the Asahi newspaper said, without citing sources.
The Asahi report also projected a 2011/12 parent sales
outlook of 5.08 trillion yen, down 1 percent from a year
earlier, and added the company is set to swing to an operating
loss of 330 billion yen from a profit of 356.7 billion yen a
year ago, saddled by heavy fossil fuel costs.
Tepco issued a statement on Thursday, saying the firm had
not announced the figures.
The bailout body, financed by public money and contributions
from nuclear operators, is slated to provide unlimited funds to
Tepco to help meet compensation claims from the ongoing crisis
at its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.
