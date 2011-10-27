* Tokyo Electric expecting Y580 bln parent net loss -Asahi

* That would be more than forecast by analysts

* Tepco to swing to operating loss -Asahi

TOKYO, Oct 27 Tokyo Electric Power Co , the operator of the Fukushima nuclear plant knocked out by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, is projecting a $7.6 billion parent net loss in 2011/12, a Japanese newspaper reported on Thursday, more than expected by analysts.

The troubled utility, known as Tepco, is set to post a parent net loss of 580 billion yen in the business year ending next March, the Asahi newspaper said, compared with a consensus forecast for a 418.5 billion yen loss from three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The outlook, an improvement from a net loss of 1.26 trillion yen a year earlier, and other financial forecasts will be mentioned in a special business plan that the company and a bailout body, funded by public money and contributions from nuclear operators, are set to compile as early as the end of this month, the Asahi newspaper said, without citing sources.

The Asahi report also projected a 2011/12 parent sales outlook of 5.08 trillion yen, down 1 percent from a year earlier, and added the company is set to swing to an operating loss of 330 billion yen from a profit of 356.7 billion yen a year ago, saddled by heavy fossil fuel costs.

Tepco issued a statement on Thursday, saying the firm had not announced the figures.

The bailout body, financed by public money and contributions from nuclear operators, is slated to provide unlimited funds to Tepco to help meet compensation claims from the ongoing crisis at its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)