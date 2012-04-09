TOKYO, April 9 Tokyo Electric Power Co in March used almost four times as much as crude oil and fuel oil combined from a year earlier and the highest monthly volume of liquefied natural gas since August to make up for a fall in its nuclear power generation to zero during the month, data by Japan's biggest utility showed on Monday.

Tokyo Electric, or Tepco, saw its last online reactor enter regular maintenance on March 26. The operator of the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant has said it expects none of its reactors to restart in the business year to March 2013 given safety concerns by communities hosting the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant, its sole atomic plant unaffected by a massive quake and tsunami in March 2011.

Of Japan's 54 reactors, only one is currently online ahead of regular maintenance starting on May 5. Japan's government is making a final review of safety on two reactors of Kansai Electric Power Co's before restarting.

If the government declares safety on the No.3 and No.4 reactors at Kansai's Ohi plant in the west, which Japanese media have reported may come as early as this week, that would be the first idled reactors to restart since the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami that devastated Tepco's Fukushima Daiichi plant, causing the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl in 1986.

Tepco used 275,500 kilolitres (189,700 barrels per day) of crude oil and fuel oil combined in March, or 139,200 bpd more than a year earlier, and its LNG usage last month totaled 2.070 million tonnes, up 17.3 percent from a year earlier.

Tepco's LNG use hit a record 2.079 million tonnes in August, 2011, with power demand peaking in the summer mainly on air conditioning use, even though the government imposed large users in its service area to cut peak-hour power use by 15 percent from a year earlier.

Following is a table of Tepco's consumption and purchases for last month, a year earlier, and the previous month, with year-on-year percentage changes and changes in inventories (crude and fuel oil volumes in thousand kilolitres, LNG and coal in thousand tonnes):

(1 kl=6.2898 barrels)

Fuel Use Use Use yr/yr Buy Buy Buy yr/yr Inventory

type Feb-12 Mar-11 Mar-12 % Feb-12 Mar-11 Mar-12 % change Fuel oil 47

712 123 618 402.4 729 67 665 892.5

Crude 121

412 126 317 151.6 410 84 438 421.4 Total oil 168

1,124 249 935 275.5 1,139 151 1,103 630.5

LNG 134

1,966 1,765 2,070 17.3 2,222 2,138 2,204 3.1

Coal 19

Coal 19

342 90 350 288.9 372 91 369 305.5