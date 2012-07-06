TOKYO, July 6 Tokyo Electric Power Co's consumption of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) last month fell for the third month in a row to the lowest level since
November, its monthly data showed on Friday, but its LNG usage could rise this month as
customers start switching on air conditioners.
Japanese utilities have been ramping up consumption of fossil fuels, especially gas, to make
up a fall in nuclear power after the massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011 triggered the
meltdowns at Tokyo Electric's Fukushima Daiichi plant, the worst nuclear accident since
Chernobyl in 1986.
Japan ended two months without nuclear power this week when the No.3 unit at Kansai Electric
Power Co's Ohi plant became the first reactor to resume supplying electricity to the
grid since a nationwide safety shutdown after the Fukushima disaster.
Following is a table of the usage and purchases of fossil fuels by Japan's biggest utility
in June, a year earlier, and the previous month, with year-on-year percentage changes and
changes in inventories (crude and fuel oil volumes in thousand kilolitres, LNG and coal in
thousand tonnes)
(1 kl=6.2898 barrels)
Fuel Use Use Use yr/yr Buy Buy Buy yr/yr Inventory
type May-12 Jun-11 Jun-12 % May-12 Jun-11 Jun-12 % change
Fuel oil 180.7 152.6 -1
535 192 539 589 213 538
Crude 120.0 91.0 23
248 105 231 333 133 254
Total oil 159.3 128.9 22
783 297 770 922 346 792
LNG -5.7 -6.3 20
1,779 2,001
1,845 1,739 1,878 1,759
Coal 13.4 101.9 110
208 186 211 160 159 321
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)