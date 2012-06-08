TOKYO, June 8 Following is a table of Tokyo Electric Power's consumption and purchases for last month, a year earlier, and the previous month, with year-on-year percentage changes and changes in inventories (crude and fuel oil volumes in thousand kilolitres, LNG and coal in thousand tonnes)

Japanese utilities have been ramping up consumption of fossil fuel, especially gas, as there are currently no reactors online amid heightened safety concerns following the meltdowns at Tepco's Fukushima Daiichi plant, the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl in 1986, after the massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.

(1 kl=6.2898 barrels)

Fuel Use Use Use yr/yr Buy Buy Buy yr/yr Inventory

type Apr-12 May-11 May-12 % Apr-12 May-11 May-12 % change

Fuel oil 541 168 535 218.5 600 228 589 158.3 54

Crude 193 86 248 188.4 239 92 333 262.0 85 Total oil 734 254 783 208.3 839 320 922 188.1 139

LNG 1,897 1,796 1,779 -0.9 1,890 1,956 2,001 2.3 222

Coal 241 33 208 530.3 321 66 160 142.4 -48 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)