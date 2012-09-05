TOKYO, Sept 5 Japan's biggest utility Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc on Tuesday restarted the 600-megawatt No.1 oil-fired unit at its Kashima power plant in eastern Japan following a fire in the unit's air-heating system late last month, the company said on Wednesday.

The company had halted preparations for the restart because of the fire on Aug. 22.

The unit had resumed full-capacity operations by the peak demand hours of Tuesday, a company spokesman said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Lewis)