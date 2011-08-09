TOKYO, Aug 9 Tokyo Electric Power Co
said on Tuesday it used 5.289 million tonnes of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) in the April-June quarter, up 20.7 percent
from a year earlier.
The utility, known as Tepco, has ramped up its LNG
consumption after the March 11 earthquake and tsunami knocked
out its two Fukushima nuclear plants.
Following is a table with details on fossil fuel consumption
during the first quarter, with percentage changes from a year
ago. Coal, LNG and LPG are in 1,000 tonnes, while oil is in
1,000 kilolitres.
Fuel Q1 2011 Q1 2010 Pct (%)
Thermal coal 219 693 -68.5
Fuel oil 506 412 +22.6
Crude 252 279 -9.8
LNG 5,289 4,380 +20.7
LPG 86 9 +820.5
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)