TOKYO, Aug 9 Tokyo Electric Power Co said on Tuesday it used 5.289 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the April-June quarter, up 20.7 percent from a year earlier.

The utility, known as Tepco, has ramped up its LNG consumption after the March 11 earthquake and tsunami knocked out its two Fukushima nuclear plants.

Following is a table with details on fossil fuel consumption during the first quarter, with percentage changes from a year ago. Coal, LNG and LPG are in 1,000 tonnes, while oil is in 1,000 kilolitres.

Fuel Q1 2011 Q1 2010 Pct (%)

Thermal coal 219 693 -68.5

Fuel oil 506 412 +22.6

Crude 252 279 -9.8

LNG 5,289 4,380 +20.7

LPG 86 9 +820.5 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)