TOKYO Nov 7 Fukushima nuclear plant operator
Tokyo Electric Power Co said on Wednesday it would ask
the government to urgently consider a new framework for
financial support, since compensation and clean-up costs for the
2011 disaster could top the current estimate of 5 trillion yen
($62 billion).
If such costs ballooned to 10 trillion yen ($124.6 billion),
double its estimate of just a few months ago, the utility known
as Tepco said it would exist only to pay off that massive
financial burden and would have difficulty raising funds from
private financial institutions.
Tepco, which provides power to some 45 million people in the
Tokyo region, faces a bill of trillions of yen in compensation
and clean-up costs after last year's earthquake and tsunami
triggered meltdowns and radiation leaks at the Fukushima Daiichi
plant, 150 miles (240 km) northeast of Tokyo, causing mass
evacuations and widespread contamination.
($1 = 80.2900 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)