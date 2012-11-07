TOKYO Nov 7 Fukushima nuclear plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Co said on Wednesday it would ask the government to urgently consider a new framework for financial support, since compensation and clean-up costs for the 2011 disaster could top the current estimate of 5 trillion yen ($62 billion).

If such costs ballooned to 10 trillion yen ($124.6 billion), double its estimate of just a few months ago, the utility known as Tepco said it would exist only to pay off that massive financial burden and would have difficulty raising funds from private financial institutions.

Tepco, which provides power to some 45 million people in the Tokyo region, faces a bill of trillions of yen in compensation and clean-up costs after last year's earthquake and tsunami triggered meltdowns and radiation leaks at the Fukushima Daiichi plant, 150 miles (240 km) northeast of Tokyo, causing mass evacuations and widespread contamination. ($1 = 80.2900 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)