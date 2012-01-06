TOKYO Jan 6 Tokyo Electric Power Co said on Friday it would raise the capacity of newly installed gas turbines at its Chiba power plant by 500 megawatts to 1,500 MW by July 2014 to beef up supplies after the March 11 earthquake and tsunami halted two of its nuclear plants indefinitely.

The company, known as Tepco, last year announced it was setting up three 334-MW gas turbines at its Chiba plant as part of emergency measures to cope with a loss of output from nuclear power. Two of the turbines started operations by September, and the third is set to start up in July this year.

Tepco plans to turn the three emergency gas turbines into more fuel-efficient combined cycle units, each with 500 MW capacity.

The company last year started talks with local authorities to allow it to boost capacity of newly installed gas turbines at its Kashima and Chiba plants by 50 percent to 2,700 MW by summer of 2014. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)