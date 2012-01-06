(Adds comment, details)

TOKYO Jan 6 Tokyo Electric Power Co said on Friday it would raise the capacity of newly installed gas turbines at its Chiba power plant, east of Tokyo, by 500 megawatts to 1,500 MW by July 2014 to beef up supplies after the March 11 earthquake and tsunami halted two of its nuclear plants indefinitely.

The company, known as Tepco, announced last year it was setting up three 334-MW gas turbines at its Chiba plant as part of emergency measures to cope with a loss of output from nuclear power. Two of the turbines started operations by September, with the third set to start up in July this year.

Tepco now plans to turn the three emergency gas turbines into combined cycle units, almost 50 percent more fuel-efficient, each with 500 MW capacity, and will start construction next month, a company spokesman said.

"We plan to turn these units into permanent ones and use them as base power, aiming to raise their utilisation rate to 80 percent," the spokesman said at a news conference, adding that Tepco would be flexible in the units' construction plans to avoid a power shortage during peak demand in the summer.

The company last year started talks with local authorities to allow it to boost capacity of newly installed gas turbines at its Chiba plant as well as its Kashima plant, north of Tokyo, by 50 percent to a total 2,700 MW by summer of 2014.