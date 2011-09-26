* Tepco bailout head: electricity fee hikes hard to
implement
* Japan trade minister: Tepco salaries should be cut
* Bank shares end little changed
(Adds share price moves, details)
TOKYO, Sept 26 Tokyo Electric Power Co
has yet to decide whether to ask lenders to waive some of their
debt for a restructuring plan that needs government approval
next month, the head of a government body set up to aid the
struggling utility said.
Indecision by the utility, still battling a radiation crisis
at its Fukushima Daiichi plant triggered by the March 11
earthquake and tsunami, leaves open the possibility that banks
will be asked to shoulder more of the burden of keeping it
alive.
Creditors came under pressure to do more earlier this month
when Japan's new trade minister Yukio Edano said shareholders
and lenders should share in the pain of saving Tepco.
"Tepco will seek the cooperation of its creditors and banks,
but it has not decided what to request," said Takehiko Sugiyama,
who is in charge of the entity set up to help the utility pay
compensation to victims of the crisis.
A business plan formed with the backing of its creditors
would need the entity's approval before being submitted to the
government.
Sugiyama, a former university president, also said it would
be difficult to implement electricity fee hikes unless Tepco can
show its customers it is being thoroughly restructured.
The utility will draw up the business plan in October and
seek government approval to receive funding -- which some
experts have said could be 2 to 8 trillion yen ($26-105
billion)-- financed by contributions from nuclear power
operators and taxpayers' money.
Edano, one of the ministers whose approval is necessary for
the bailout entity to provide funding to Tepco, said on Monday
that Tepco employees' salaries should be cut to the level of
those of civil servants.
To help finance compensation, the utility aims to raise more
than 600 billion yen by selling real estate, securities holdings
and other assets.
The chairman of a government panel overseeing Tepco's
restructuring said last week that Tepco's efforts are
inadequate.
Japan's top banks were among lenders that provided about 2
trillion yen in emergency loans to Tepco in the immediate
aftermath of the March 11 earthquake.
Share of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group , Tepco's
main creditor, edged down 0.6 percent on Monday, and Mitsubishi
UFJ Financial Group was down 0.9 percent, against a 0.3
percent fall in Tokyo's banking subindex .
($1 = 76.260 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and
Michael Watson)