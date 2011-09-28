(Follows alerts)
Sept 29 A government panel evaluating Tokyo
Electric Power Co's finances said the power utility
should reduce its annual expenses by an additional 160 billion
yen ($2.09 billion) through pension cuts and other measures, the
Nikkei business daily reported.
In its latest report, the panel recommends reducing pension
payouts by lowering the guaranteed yield for current employees
from 2 percent to 1.5 percent and also calls to cut the pension
yield for former employees, the Nikkei said.
The newspaper said the panel, which sees Tepco's annual cost
savings reaching 160 billion yen in fiscal 2020, is still
finalizing a reduction target, possibly to below 3 percent from
the current rate of up to 5.5 percent.
The panel is due to hand the document listing its findings
and recommendations to Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda as early as
Monday, the business daily reported.
The government panel estimates that the utility, which is in
dire need of funds to pay compensation to victims of the
Fukushima nuclear disaster, can raise around 650 billion yen by
selling real estate and other assets, the Nikkei said.
The Nikkei cited the panel as saying that security sales may
bring in 300 billion yen over the next three years, while
selling subsidiaries and affiliates could generate about 130
billion yen.
The report also asks lenders to maintain their outstanding
loan balances to Tepco at roughly 2 trillion yen for at least 10
years, the paper said.
The panel recommends that Tepco raise its cap on stock
offerings to prepare for capital increases, the Nikkei reported.
($1 = 76.425 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore;)