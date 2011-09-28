(Follows alerts)

Sept 29 A government panel evaluating Tokyo Electric Power Co's finances said the power utility should reduce its annual expenses by an additional 160 billion yen ($2.09 billion) through pension cuts and other measures, the Nikkei business daily reported.

In its latest report, the panel recommends reducing pension payouts by lowering the guaranteed yield for current employees from 2 percent to 1.5 percent and also calls to cut the pension yield for former employees, the Nikkei said.

The newspaper said the panel, which sees Tepco's annual cost savings reaching 160 billion yen in fiscal 2020, is still finalizing a reduction target, possibly to below 3 percent from the current rate of up to 5.5 percent.

The panel is due to hand the document listing its findings and recommendations to Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda as early as Monday, the business daily reported.

The government panel estimates that the utility, which is in dire need of funds to pay compensation to victims of the Fukushima nuclear disaster, can raise around 650 billion yen by selling real estate and other assets, the Nikkei said.

The Nikkei cited the panel as saying that security sales may bring in 300 billion yen over the next three years, while selling subsidiaries and affiliates could generate about 130 billion yen.

The report also asks lenders to maintain their outstanding loan balances to Tepco at roughly 2 trillion yen for at least 10 years, the paper said.

The panel recommends that Tepco raise its cap on stock offerings to prepare for capital increases, the Nikkei reported.

($1 = 76.425 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore;)