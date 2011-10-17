(Follows alerts)
Oct 18 Tokyo Electric Power Co is
looking to request around 700 billion yen ($9.12 billion) in
financial aid from a government-backed institution set up to
support nuclear disaster compensation, Japanese business daily
Nikkei said.
It would mark the first disbursement from the institution,
which was established last month and draws its funding from
government bonds, the Nikkei said.
While the lifeline would likely help Tepco avoid a crippling
cash crunch as it pays victims of the Fukushima Daiichi
disaster, it would lead to stronger government oversight,
essentially putting the utility under state management, the
daily reported.
By early next month, Tepco and the aid institution will come
up with an emergency plan outlining cost cuts, asset sales and
other restructuring steps. The proposals, which must be approved
by Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yukio Edano, will also
include a target amount for aid, the paper said.
Compensation for the Fukushima disaster could cost Tepco up
to 3.6 trillion yen in the first fiscal year, according to
projections in a report from a committee examining the company's
finances, the Nikkei said.
($1 = 76.720 Japanese Yen)
