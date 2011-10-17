(Follows alerts)

Oct 18 Tokyo Electric Power Co is looking to request around 700 billion yen ($9.12 billion) in financial aid from a government-backed institution set up to support nuclear disaster compensation, Japanese business daily Nikkei said.

It would mark the first disbursement from the institution, which was established last month and draws its funding from government bonds, the Nikkei said.

While the lifeline would likely help Tepco avoid a crippling cash crunch as it pays victims of the Fukushima Daiichi disaster, it would lead to stronger government oversight, essentially putting the utility under state management, the daily reported.

By early next month, Tepco and the aid institution will come up with an emergency plan outlining cost cuts, asset sales and other restructuring steps. The proposals, which must be approved by Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yukio Edano, will also include a target amount for aid, the paper said.

Compensation for the Fukushima disaster could cost Tepco up to 3.6 trillion yen in the first fiscal year, according to projections in a report from a committee examining the company's finances, the Nikkei said. ($1 = 76.720 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)