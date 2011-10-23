TOKYO Oct 23 Tokyo Electric Power Co
is likely to sell a 20 percent stake in wind power developer
Eurus Energy Holdings to trading firm Toyota Tsusho to
help raise funds to compensate victims of Japan's nuclear
crisis, a newspaper said on Sunday.
Tokyo Electric, the owner of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi
nuclear plant, is expected to sell the stake for a little less
than 20 billion yen ($262 million) and post a profit of about 10
billion, which will be used for compensation, the Nikkei
business daily reported.
The company, better known as Tepco, has issued a statement,
saying that it has not made such a decision.
Tepco is still reeling from the radiation crisis at its
Fukushima atomic plant triggered by the March 11 earthquake and
tsunami in Japan's northeast.
It last month began accepting victims' applications for
compensation, but the troubled utility needs to find funds to
foot the cost and is seeking help from a taxpayer-funded bailout
body.
Eurus Energy, currently owned 60 percent by Tepco and the
rest by Toyota Tsusho, is Japan's biggest wind power developer
and also operates wind power plants abroad.
Tepco is preparing an extraordinary operating plan, likely
to include asset sales, cost cuts and other restructuring
measures, and get government approval before receiving bailout
funds.
($1 = 76.130 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)