TOKYO, Oct 24 Japan's trade minister said on Monday he told Tokyo Electric Power Co to cut at least 2.5 trillion yen ($33 billion) in costs over 10 years, more than double the amount planned several months ago by the operator of the crippled nuclear plant in Fukushima.

Yukio Edano told Tokyo Electric President Toshio Nishizawa that he expects cuts totalling a minimum of 2.5 trillion yen, a target set by a government panel earlier this month, if the troubled utility is to qualify for a tax-funded bailout.

Tokyo Electric, often referred to as Tepco, is preparing a business plan that must win government approval by early November so that a bailout body, funded by public money and contributions from nuclear operators, will provide unlimited funds to help compensate claims for the ongoing radiation crisis at the Fukushima nuclear plant.

The company is also expected to announce a more comprehensive business plan early next year.

Nishizawa told reporters that he took the minister's comments seriously and that the firm would work hard on compensating victims of the crisis.

The Nikkei business daily reported on Monday that the bailout body would require Tepco to sell 300 billion yen worth of shares it holds in other companies later this year, as well as reducing its dividend payouts and pension payments for retired employees.

Banks will be asked to maintain loans made to Tepco for 10 years, while the utility will be urged to slash director pay and lease assets it cannot sell, the paper said.

The government earlier called for steps including a 14 percent reduction in Tepco's workforce.

The firm has asked the state-owned Development Bank of Japan for around 500 billion yen of additional funding to help tide it over until it has access to the bailout fund, a source told Reuters last week.

($1 = 76.130 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Kentaro Hamada; Writing by Osamu Tsukimori and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Joseph Radford)