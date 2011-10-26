TOKYO Oct 26 Japan's Tokyo Electric Power Co , operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, is likely to announce its earnings for April-September on Nov. 14, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the utility, known as Tepco, denied it has set a date for the announcement, however.

The firm is preparing a business plan that must win government approval by early November so that a bailout body, funded by public money and contributions from nuclear operators, will provide unlimited funds to help compensate those affected by the ongoing radiation crisis in Fukushima. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)