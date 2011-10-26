(Follows alerts)

Oct 27 The Japanese government-funded institution that is backing Tokyo Electric Power Co's payouts to victims of its nuclear disaster will ask the Development Bank of Japan to lend 300 billion yen ($3.95 billion) to the utility, the Nikkei business daily said.

The body has also asked three megabanks and other creditors to maintain their lending balances to the operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant through the end of March, the newspaper reported.

The compensation body and TEPCO will seek the state-owned bank's cooperation in an emergency restructuring plan to be compiled early next month, the daily said, adding that the DBJ is expected to agree to the request.

If approved, the funds will help the electric power supplier make nuclear compensation payouts and other expenditures before government aid for such purposes kicks in, the Nikkei said.

The aid institution had initially sought a 500 billion yen loan for Tepco, but the DBJ pressed for a smaller figure because of uncertainty over the company's business plans, the daily said.

($1 = 75.990 Japanese Yen)