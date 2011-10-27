(Follows alerts)

Oct 28 Tokyo Electric Power Co is expected to receive about 900 billion yen ($11.87 billion) in aid from the Japanese government to pay compensation for the Fukushima nuclear disaster, the Nikkei business daily said.

The operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant is expected to pay over 1 trillion yen as compensation immediately.

The electricity supplier had initially planned to seek about 700 billion yen, but the amount has grown following the extension of the period to be covered, the daily said.

Tepco and a government-backed body that is assisting the utility with payouts will decide on cost-cutting plans, a prerequisite for receiving taxpayer money, as early as Friday, the newspaper reported.

Once Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yukio Edano signs the plans, possibly in early November, the compensation body will cash bonds supplied by the government to provide funds to Tepco, the Nikkei said.

Tepco has requested 120 billion yen from the government under a law on nuclear accident compensation, the daily said.

The amount of government assistance could still change before it is formally approved by Edano, the Nikkei said. ($1 = 75.840 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore)