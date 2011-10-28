* Tepco to ask for Y900 bln from bailout body to help with
compensation -sources
* Needs approval from trade minister to get funds
* Does not yet know how much it will have to pay in wake of
Fukushima crisis
TOKYO, Oct 28 Tokyo Electric Power has
asked for about 900 billion yen ($12 billion) as the first
instalment of tax payer-funded assistance to pay for
compensation from the crisis at its Fukushima nuclear plant,
sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
The utility plans to submit a special business plan later in
the day to Trade Minister Yukio Edano, whose approval is
necessary for the firm to receive the money from a
government-sponsored bailout body, said the sources, who were
not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.
The utility, known as Tepco, does not yet know the total
size of compensation payouts as the fight to bring the crippled
reactors under control rumbles on.
The trade minister's approval on Tepco's business plan,
which includes cost-cutting measures, is expected to come in
early November.
The plan is also likely to include a request for financial
assistance from lenders, including additional loans from the
state-run Development Bank of Japan, the sources said.
The bailout body, funded by public money and contributions
from nuclear power operators, has been set up to help Tepco to
meet compensation claims, with the troubled utility required to
pay back the money in the coming years.
The business plan to be submitted on Friday will concern
funds the firm needs for the immediate future. It is expected to
come up with a more comprehensive plan early next year to get
further money from the bailout body.
($1 = 75.840 Japanese Yen)
