TOKYO Dec 8 The Japanese government is considering injecting at least 1 trillion yen ($12.9 billion) into Tokyo Electric next year to shore up the depleted capital of the Fukushima nuclear plant operator, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Thursday.

The company faces the growing possibility that it will fall into negative net worth in the financial year ending in March 2013, the paper said.

A government-run bailout fund would buy preferred shares to be issued by Tokyo Electric, but the firm needs to get shareholders' approval at their next annual gathering in June next year to lift the ceiling on the number of total shares, the paper said.

The utility is stepping up its cost-cutting drive and asset sales to cover growing compensation and cleanup costs for the world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl a quarter of a century ago. ($1 = 77.7300 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)