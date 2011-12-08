Dec 9 Tokyo Electric Power Co
said it plans to sign up Swiss-affiliated Ace Insurance to
provide accident cover, starting next month for its decimated
nuclear power plant in Fukushima Prefecture, Japanese business
daily the Nikkei said.
A group of 23 casualty insurers currently underwrite
coverage for accidents stemming from human error. But the
insurance pool has refused to renew the expiring policy for the
Fukushima Daiichi facility, the daily said.
Tepco will pay premium of about 20 billion yen ($258.03
million) for the five-year policy, a 10-fold increase from the
several hundred million yen a year it pays at present, Nikkei
said.
Tepco's future as an independent firm has been in doubt
since an earthquake and tsunami wrecked the plant in March,
triggering the world's worst nuclear crisis in 25 years and
leaving it with huge compensation payments and clean-up costs.
($1 = 77.5100 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)