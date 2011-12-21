(Follows alerts)

Dec 22 Japan's Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) plans to raise its electricity rates for factories and office buildings by a fifth from April next year to offset higher fuel costs, the Nikkei said.

Tepco expects this increase to bring in an additional revenue of about 500 billion yen ($6.41 billion) that would help Tepco's weakened finances, the paper said.

The utility also plans to seek approval from the government in the spring to raise rates charged to households, the Nikkei said.

The hikes would be the first implemented by the utility since 1980, following the oil crisis, the daily reported.

Corporate rates can be raised without government approval and the raise is set to affect 240,000 customer contracts encompassing at least 50 kilowatt, the Nikkei said.

In many cases, Tepco has a separate contract with each customer, and the actual hikes may vary, based on the terms of those agreements, the paper said.

But rates will likely be raised by around 3 yen per kilowatt-hour, or roughly 20 percent from the current level, the newspaper said.

The volume sold under such contracts comes to about 177 billion kilowatt-hours, or around 60 percent of the total. Tepco will release the reference rates and other terms and conditions next month, the Nikkei said.

It may submit an official request by March and target the rollout of higher rates for households and others as early as the summer, the Nikkei said.

Tepco will plan the timing and size of its rate hike request to coincide with the joint compilation of its plan with the government-backed entity supporting nuclear compensation payments, the Nikkei said. ($1=77.9750 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Unnikrishnan Nair)