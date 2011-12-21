(Follows alerts)
Dec 22 Japan's Tokyo Electric Power Co
(Tepco) plans to raise its electricity rates for
factories and office buildings by a fifth from April next year
to offset higher fuel costs, the Nikkei said.
Tepco expects this increase to bring in an additional
revenue of about 500 billion yen ($6.41 billion) that would help
Tepco's weakened finances, the paper said.
The utility also plans to seek approval from the government
in the spring to raise rates charged to households, the Nikkei
said.
The hikes would be the first implemented by the utility
since 1980, following the oil crisis, the daily reported.
Corporate rates can be raised without government approval
and the raise is set to affect 240,000 customer contracts
encompassing at least 50 kilowatt, the Nikkei said.
In many cases, Tepco has a separate contract with each
customer, and the actual hikes may vary, based on the terms of
those agreements, the paper said.
But rates will likely be raised by around 3 yen per
kilowatt-hour, or roughly 20 percent from the current level, the
newspaper said.
The volume sold under such contracts comes to about 177
billion kilowatt-hours, or around 60 percent of the total. Tepco
will release the reference rates and other terms and conditions
next month, the Nikkei said.
It may submit an official request by March and target the
rollout of higher rates for households and others as early as
the summer, the Nikkei said.
Tepco will plan the timing and size of its rate hike request
to coincide with the joint compilation of its plan with the
government-backed entity supporting nuclear compensation
payments, the Nikkei said.
($1=77.9750 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Unnikrishnan
Nair)