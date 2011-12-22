* To raise corporate customer rates from Apr, give details
in Jan
* To seek govt approval to hike household rates as soon as
possible
* Utility faces hefty costs for Fukushima cleanup, fossil
fuels
* Tepco shares rebound, after tumbling on nationalisation
worries
By Yoko Kubota
TOKYO, Dec 22 Tokyo Electric Power Co
said on Thursday it will raise corporate customers'
electricity rates in April and seek government approval to hike
household rates as soon as possible, as it struggles with hefty
thermal fuel costs after the Fukushima crisis curbed its nuclear
power output.
Japan's largest power utility said it would inform corporate
customers in January about the specifics of the rate increases,
the first in over 30 years, although the Nikkei business daily
reported that Tepco planned a one-fifth rise.
Tepco, whose Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant was
wrecked by the March earthquake and tsunami, faces massive
compensation payments and cleanup costs that have left its
independence in doubt.
Tepco's Fukushima-related financial burden has been
compounded by higher fuel costs, which it estimates will rise by
830 billion yen ($10.64 billion) in the year to March 2012, as
it shifts to thermal power with only two of its 17 nuclear
reactors still operating.
"The 800 billion yen (fuel cost) increase is huge.
Unless this is addressed, the company cannot operate," Tepco
President Toshio Nishizawa told a news conference.
"Taking into consideration the tough situation, we
think it is inevitable to ask for an electricity rate rise from
next April for corporate customers, based on the premise of an
even stricter restructuring," a grim-faced Nishizawa said.
The news spurred Tepco's shares higher. They were
trading up 5.2 percent at 222 yen in afternoon trade, after
slumping nearly 10 percent the previous day to their lowest in
two and a half months as worries about a possible
nationalisation of the utility spooked investors.
The Nikkei said Tepco expected the rate hike to bring in an
additional 500 billion yen in revenue.
The government may inject about $13 billion into the utility
as early as next summer to keep it afloat, in a de facto
nationalisation, sources said this month. Tepco and the
government will also seek additional loans from banks, they
said.
Nishizawa repeated that the public fund injection was among
various options for the company but that no concrete decisions
had been made. He added that Tepco was asking for various kinds
of support, including new loans, from financial institutions.
About 60 percent of Tepco's electricity sales, or
some 177 billion kilowatt-hours, are to corporate customers
such as large factories, office buildings and department stores
with contracts for at least 50 kilowatts, data from Tepco
showed.
Rates for such corporate customers can be raised without
government approval and the hike is set to affect 240,000
customer contracts, a Tepco official said.
Tepco's nuclear capacity has been hard hit. Even those
reactors not taken down by the disaster have been unable to
restart after going offline for routine maintenance, as public
fears over nuclear safety have left local communities reluctant
to approve restarts.
($1=77.975 Japanese yen)
