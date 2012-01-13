(Follows alerts)
Jan 14 The Japan government-backed fund
looking to inject about 1 trillion yen ($12.99 billion) in
capital into Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) is likely
to hire Nomura Securities Co and JPMorgan Securities Japan Co as
advisers, business daily The Nikkei said.
The Nuclear Damage Liability Facilitation Fund liked their
proposals among several major foreign and domestic brokerages,
the daily said.
The details of the proposals have not been revealed and the
sides must still negotiate fees and other terms before reaching
an agreement, The Nikkei said.
The two brokerages would likely advise on the method of the
capital injection, the daily said.
Tepco is expected to hire its own financial adviser to
prepare for talks with the fund about the capital injection,
Nikkei said.
Tepco is facing compensation claims from victims of the
Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster and the staggering cost of
cleaning up the crippled power plant, the daily said.
($1 = 76.9800 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)