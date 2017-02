TOKYO Jan 17 Tokyo Electric Power Co will raise corporate customers' electricity rates in April as it struggles with hefty thermal fuel costs after the Fukushima nuclear crisis curbed its nuclear power output, an industry source said on Tuesday.

The move could be announced as early as Tuesday. Japan's largest power utility said last month it would inform corporate customers in January about the specifics of rate increases, the first in over 30 years. (Reporting by Kentaro Hamada; Editing by Joseph Radford)