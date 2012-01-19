TOKYO Jan 19 Japan's government is likely
to allow Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) to raise
electricity rates for households to cover fuel costs, the Asahi
newspaper reported on Thursday.
The operator of crippled nuclear reactors in Fukushima this
week announced rate hikes for businesses by an average 17
percent. In addition to a surge in costs to pay for fossil fuel,
it also faces massive compensation and cleanup costs in the wake
of the nuclear crisis.
Tepco has said it would also seek rate hikes for households
based on a business reconstruction plan to be submitted in
March. Unlike rate hikes for corporate users, household rate
hikes have to be approved by the government.
The government now believes a rate hike of 5-10 percent for
households is necessary to keep Tepco afloat while the utility
is seeking a hike of between 10-20 percent, the Asahi said
without citing sources.
The government will demand that Tepco take drastic
restructuring measures as a condition for raising hikes, the
paper said.
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)