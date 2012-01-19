* Govt to allow 5-15 pct rise, Tepco wants 10-20 pct -Asahi
* Govt agrees rise needed to keep Tepco afloat -Asahi
* Tepco hit by Fukushima costs, loss of nuclear power
* Household price rise to follow rise for firms
* No truth in report -govt spokesman Fujimura
(Updates with denial by govt spokesman)
TOKYO, Jan 19 Japan's government is likely
to let Tokyo Electric Power Co raise electricity fees
for households to help cover fuel costs due to the loss of
nuclear power, the Asahi newspaper said on Thursday, but the top
government spokesman denied the report.
The operator of Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, where the
March 11 earthquake and tsunami triggered a radiation crisis, is
likely to be allowed to charge households 5-15 percent more for
electricity, the paper said.
Tokyo Electric, known as Tepco, is struggling with a surge
in costs to pay for extra fossil fuel to replace lost nuclear
power, and also faces huge compensation and cleanup costs due to
the radiation leaks, which caused mass evacuations and
widespread contamination.
The utility is seeking a rise of 10-20 percent in charges to
households, the newspaper said.
Tepco announced this week an average 17 percent rise in
electricity charges for companies, and will start implementing
it from April.
Unlike rate rises for corporate users, those for households
need government approval, which Tepco will apply for after
submitting a business reconstruction plan in March, the paper
said.
The government accepts that a rise for households is needed
to keep Tepco afloat, but will demand that the utility take
drastic restructuring steps as a condition for allowing it, the
paper said.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura denied the report at
a news conference. "It is not true that the government and Tokyo
Electric have started coordinating on price hikes for
households," he said.
Public anxiety sparked by the Fukushima crisis has
prevented the restart of reactors shut for routine checks, and
only five of the nation's 54 reactors remain online, prompting
utilities to import more fossil fuels to bridge the gap.
The government is keen to bring existing reactors back into
operation to avert a power crunch and ease the impact on the
economy.
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Additional reporting by Tetsushi
Kajimoto and Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Michael Watson)