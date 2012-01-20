(Follows alerts)
Jan 21 Tokyo Electric Power Co is
to be nationalized for at least 10 years and is expected to be
profitable in fiscal 2013 as per a plan by a state-backed entity
for funding nuclear disaster compensation, Kyodo news agency
reported.
The public fund injection that would effectively nationalize
TEPCO is expected to amount to 1 trillion yen ($12.97 billion),
the report said.
The move is part of a comprehensive special business plan
for the operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power
plant, expected to be finalised by the company and the funding
entity in March, Kyodo said.
The business plan is intended to prevent TEPCO from becoming
insolvent due to the heavy costs stemming from the accident at
the Fukushima plant, while making sure that compensation
payments related to the accident are swiftly made, Kyodo said.
TEPCO would remain a listed company, it said.
To exit from effective nationalization as early as in March
2022, TEPCO will be expected to pay back the financial
assistance it has received from the Nuclear Damage Liability
Facilitation Fund, using half of its pretax profit earned every
year, Kyodo said.
If its business condition significantly deteriorates, the
company may be delisted, the report said.
($1 = 77.12 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)