Sept 1 Development Bank of Japan (DBJ) is considering additional lending to Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) in the form of a publicly subsidized crisis response loan, the Japanese business daily Nikkei reported, quoting DBJ President Toru Hashimoto.

Tepco, to qualify, will have to show that it can avoid negative net worth with support from a government-backed institution which will help in compensating victims of the Fukushima nuclear disaster, Nikkei quoted Hashimoto as saying.

After inspecting Tepco's forthcoming business plan, which is due in October and contains proposals for cutting costs and shedding assets, "we will coordinate with private-sector financial institutions" on the loan, Hashimoto told Nikkei.

Tepco received last spring a 2 trillion yen ($26.15 billion)syndicated loan, for which DBJ added 100 billion yen of its own money, the daily said.

Many feel the power company needs an additional support in the form of a crisis response financing drawn on public funding, the Nikkei reported.

The DBJ had provided 100 billion yen to Chubu Electric Power Co when it shut down its Hamaoka nuclear plant at the government's request, the daily said. ($1 = 76.470 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)