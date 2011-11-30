(Adds details)

TOKYO Dec 1 Tokyo Electric Power Co is likely to give up its plan to build the first reactor at its Higashidori nuclear plant in northern Japan, due to financial difficulties as it compensates those affected by the radiation crisis at its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, the Yomiuri newspaper said on Thursday.

The company began work in January on construction of the 1,385-megawatt No.1 unit at the plant, which was due to start operations in March 2017. The work has been halted following the radiation crisis, however.

The company is also expected to give up plans to start operations of the 1,385-MW No.2 reactor at the Higashidori nuclear plant in Aomori prefecture as early as 2020, the report said.

It has become difficult for Japanese firms to build new reactors following the Fukushima incident, but no power companies have publicly announced they are giving up construction of planned new units.

Tokyo Electric did not immediately comment on the report.

Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda is faced with the task of crafting a new energy policy. His predecessor Naoto Kan vowed to wean Japan off nuclear power, calling for a review of plans to boost nuclear capacity to meet over half of electricity demand by 2030.

A long-term energy plan unveiled last year called for building nine new reactors by 2020 and at least 14 by 2030.

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)