TOKYO, Dec 1 Tokyo Electric Power Co is likely to give up a plan to build the first nuclear reactor at its Higashidori plant in northern Japan, due to financial difficulties as it compensates those affected by the radiation crisis at its Fukushima Daiichi facility, the Yomiuri newspaper said on Thursday.

It has become difficult for Japanese firms to build new reactors following the Fukushima incident as public faith in nuclear power has been decimated, but no power companies have publicly announced they are giving up construction of planned new units.

Tokyo Electric, known as Tepco, rejected the Yomiuri report.

The company began work in January on construction of the 1,385-megawatt No.1 unit at the plant, which was due to start operations in March 2017. The work has been halted following the radiation crisis, however.

The company is also expected to give up plans to start operations of the 1,385-MW No.2 reactor at the Higashidori nuclear plant in Aomori prefecture as early as 2020, the report said.

Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda is faced with the task of crafting a new energy policy. His predecessor Naoto Kan vowed to wean Japan off nuclear power, calling for a review of plans to boost nuclear capacity to meet over half of electricity demand by 2030.

A long-term energy plan unveiled last year called for building nine new reactors by 2020 and at least 14 by 2030.

Following the massive quake and tsunami in March that hit northern Japan, some utilities have halted work on new planned reactors.

Chugoku Electric Power Co has halted preparatory work on building a new nuclear plant in Kaminoseki city, and it also put on hold indefinitely the start of the new No.3 reactor at its Shimane nuclear plant, scheduled to begin operations in March 2012.

Electric Power Development Co (J-Power) has also indefinitely suspended construction work on its Ohma nuclear plant in northern Japan, which was slated to launch in November 2014.

