* Ministers demand that Tepco explain the increase

* No plan to review power rate rise for now - Tepco

* Tepco set to accept 1 trln yen in tax money - sources

* But Tepco does not want government to take big stake (Adds comment from Tepco president and economics minister)

By Yoko Kubota

TOKYO, Jan 31 Japanese government ministers called on Tuesday on troubled Tokyo Electric Power to justify a decision to raise the corporate electricity rate saying the increase could hurt the economy.

The operator of the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant this month announced an average 17 percent rate increase for businesses from April but the government, which plans to effectively nationalise the utility, wants Tepco to scale back the planned rise later in the year, the Asahi newspaper said.

Tepco faces trillions of yen in compensation and cleanup costs after its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant was wrecked by a big earthquake and tsunami last March.

An irritated Trade Minister Yukio Edano, asked about the Asahi report, said unfortunately the government did not have the right to decide the electricity rate but he wanted an explanation.

"I want the utility to appropriately disclose issues such as the basis of the rate hike," Edano told reporters.

Tepco has the authority to raise rates for large-scale users without government approval, but some ruling politicians are worried about a public backlash against higher rates when the government is set to pump tax money into the utility.

Tepco, supplier of power to almost 45 million people, faces a surge in costs to pay for fossil fuel to replace lost nuclear capacity, as all but one of its 17 reactors have been shut since the Fukushima disaster.

Tepco President Toshio Nishizawa said last year raising rates to ensure a stable electricity supply was the utility's duty and right.

Edano said such an attitude was inappropriate. He was earlier reported to have criticised the decision as "one-sided".

"VERY CONCERNED"

Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa told Nishizawa in a meeting later on Tuesday that he was worried about the impact of the rate increase.

"I am very concerned about the impact this would have on the economy," Furukawa told Nishizawa.

Furukawa later said that he was not satisfied with Nishizawa's explanation for the increase.

But Nishizawa said he had no plan to back down.

"As of now, I am not thinking of changing this," he told reporters after meeting Furukawa, adding that the utility would do its best to explain the decision to customers and prepare various rate menus that they could choose from.

Tepco has also said it planned to raise household electricity rates based on a business plan to be submitted in March. To do so, costs that become the basis of rates must be reviewed and the government must approve the plan.

But Nishizawa hinted that power fees for businesses could be brought down in future, saying he was willing to take the reviewed costs into account in deciding both household and corporate rates.

After much resistance, Tepco is set to accept a $1 trillion yen ($13 billion) injection of public funds, sources said last week, which would result in de facto nationalisation.

But the utility is reluctant to see the state take a big stake that would allow it to control management decisions. (Additional reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo, Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Robert Birsel)