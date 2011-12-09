TOKYO Dec 9 Japanese trade minister Yukio Edano said on Friday that no arrangements are being made to inject public funds into struggling Tokyo Electric Power Co , the operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

Edano also said all kinds of options are being considered for the utility, known as Tepco. He said the government has so far received no request for public funds from Tepco, which is facing huge compensation payments and clean-up costs due to the world's worst nuclear crisis in 25 years at the Fukushima plant. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Chris Gallagher)