TOKYO, Sept 26 The head of a taxpayer-funded entity to help Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) said on Monday that as a user he would find it hard to accept an electricity rate hike until the utility has taken adequate restructuring steps.

Takehiko Sugiyama, who is in charge of the entity set up to help the operator of the crippled nuclear reactors in Fukushima to pay compensation, also said no decision has been made on whether to ask for debt waivers from creditors.

