N.Korea fires unidentified missile -Yonhap quoting S.Korea military
SEOUL, Feb 12 North Korea fired an unidentified type of ballistic missile on Sunday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, quoting the country's military.
TOKYO Oct 24 Japan's trade minister Yukio Edano said on Monday he told Tokyo Electric Power Co to achieve at least 2.5 trillion yen ($33 billion) in cost cuts over 10 years, the target set by a government panel on Tepco's restructuring in a report earlier this month.
Edano made the comment as he met with Tepco President Toshio Nishizawa. ($1 = 76.130 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Kentaro Hamada; Writing by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
ASHGABAT, Feb 12 Turkmen leader Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov is certain to secure a third term in office in Sunday's presidential election, maintaining his grip on power in the isolated gas-rich nation.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 President Donald Trump pushed back early on Saturday on assertions that the wall he wants built on the U.S. border with Mexico would cost more than anticipated and said he would reduce the price.