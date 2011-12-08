TOKYO Dec 8 Tokyo Electric Power Co. president Toshio Nishizawa does not rule out the possibility that the operator of the stricken nuclear plant in Fukushima will receive an injection of public money, he was quoted as saying in an interview with Kyodo news agency.

The future of the utility, known as Tepco, as an independent firm has been in doubt since the March 11 earthquake and tsunami wrecked the plant and triggered radiation leaks, leaving it with huge compensation payments and clean-up costs. (Reporting by Tim Kelly)