TOKYO, April 27 Tokyo Electric Power Co and a government-backed bailout body for the firm submitted a turnaround plan to the trade minister on Friday to rebuild its business in the wake of the radiation crisis at Fukushima nuclear plant, an official at the bailout body said.

The scheme, submitted a month later than planned, was likely to say the government will to take a majority stake in the utility in exchange for about 1 trillion yen ($12.38 billion) in taxpayers' money, sources have told Reuters, a step towards its effective nationalisation.

Tokyo Electric, which provides power to some 45 million people in the Tokyo region, is saddled with trillions of yen in compensation and clean-up costs after last year's earthquake and tsunami triggered radiation leaks at Fukushima, 150 miles (240 km) northeast of Tokyo, causing mass evacuations and widespread contamination.

For Tokyo Electric to stay afloat, Trade Minister Yukio Edano, who holds the energy portfolio, must approve the plan before May 14, the deadline for the utility to announce its earnings results for the financial year ended March 31. ($1 = 80.7900 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Michael Watson)