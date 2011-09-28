* Govt panel wants workforce cut to help pay compensation - Yomiuri

* Stake sales, pension cuts, continued bank lending also in plan-Yomiuri

* Panel restructuring plan to be unveiled Oct 3 - Yomiuri (Adds background, Tepco comment)

TOKYO, Sept 28 Tokyo Electric Power Co should cut 14 percent of its workforce and begin selling 600 billion yen ($7.8 billion) in assets to help pay compensation for the disaster at its tsunami-crippled Fukushima nuclear plant, a government committee will recommend, according to the Yomiuri newspaper.

The guidelines will call for laying off 7,400 full-time workers, a reduction in pension payouts, and measures to ensure banks continue lending to the struggling utility as it pays people forced to evacuate after the world's worst nuclear accident in a quarter century, Japan's biggest daily said.

The report from the committee, which was formed to come up with a blueprint for revamping the utility commonly known as Tepco, is set for release on Monday, the newspaper said.

"As the committee has yet to make its final report, we are not in a position to comment," said Naoki Matsumoto, a spokesman for the power company.

While not binding, Tepco will have to consider the recommendations as it compiles a business plan due by the end of October in consultation with the help of a separate government entity set up to oversee its state-backed bailout with taxpayer money and a fund created from contributions from other nuclear plant operators.

The final step in that process will be approval or rejection of the plan by Japan's trade and industry minister, Yukio Edano.

Investor attention has focused on whether banks, including Japan's biggest lenders, will agree to waive some of Tepco's debt after Edano this month suggested they take a haircut on some of the loans they have extended to the power company.

Japan's top banks, including Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group , Mizuho Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group , are among lenders that provided about 2 trillion yen ($26 billion) in emergency loans to Tepco in the immediate aftermath of the nuclear meltdown.

ASSET SALES

As of the end of June, Tepco had a little more than 4 trillion yen in outstanding loans and another 4.7 trillion yen in outstanding corporate bonds.

If Edano judges the banks are not accepting a fair share of the pain, he can ask Tepco to resubmit its business plan before agreeing to unlock 2 to 8 trillion yen in funding.

Asset sales, which the report on Monday will recommend be completed by March 2014, according to the Yomiuri, are also piquing market interest.

The biggest prize in its asset portfolio is a 7.9 percent stake in KDDI , Japan's No. 2 cellphone carrier. The holding is worth around $2.7 billion.

Yet even when Tepco's restructuring road map is in place, much that will impact its revenue, and therefore its operating plans, will remain undecided.

One unknown is whether it will be able to restart its reactors, without which it must continue to burn cash to import oil, coal and gas to make up for its lost nuclear capacity. Japan's nuclear watchdog will make that determination.

Other bureaucrats and politicians will also be asked approve or reject hikes in electricity prices, which will further affect the utility's ability to pay compensation claims on its own.

And while a broad framework of compensation to the thousands of residents and businesses affected by the radiation leaks has been outlined by another government committee, it has yet to provide details that will decide the final bill. ($1 = 76.655 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by James Topham and Tim Kelly; Editing by Michael Watson and Chris Gallagher)