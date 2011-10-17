TOKYO Oct 17 Tokyo Electric Power Co plans to have a new 500 megawatt combined-cycle gas-fired unit at its Kawasaki plant running earlier than planned to help it meet peak demand next summer, a company spokesman said on Monday.

Tokyo Electric, which is keen to add power supply after two of its three nuclear power stations were shut down in the wake of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, had previously said test operations for new Kawasaki unit would start in summer of 2012.

The company is also working on a power supply plan for this winter but has not yet decided when it will be announced, the spokesman said.

Japan's biggest power firm relied on nuclear energy for 28 percent of its overall electricity generation in the year ended in March 2010. Its last online reactor will begin scheduled maintenance in early March.

No reactors taken offline for routine maintenance have been restarted since the Fukushima nuclear crisis amid heightened public concern about safety.

Tepco is also planning another two 710 MW combined-cycle gas-fired units for the Kawasaki plant but construction will not begin until next year.

LNG-based power capacity at the plant now stands at 1,628 MW. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)