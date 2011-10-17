TOKYO Oct 17 Tokyo Electric Power Co
plans to have a new 500 megawatt combined-cycle gas-fired unit
at its Kawasaki plant running earlier than planned to help it
meet peak demand next summer, a company spokesman said on
Monday.
Tokyo Electric, which is keen to add power supply after two
of its three nuclear power stations were shut down in the wake
of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, had previously said test
operations for new Kawasaki unit would start in summer of 2012.
The company is also working on a power supply plan for this
winter but has not yet decided when it will be announced, the
spokesman said.
Japan's biggest power firm relied on nuclear energy for 28
percent of its overall electricity generation in the year ended
in March 2010. Its last online reactor will begin scheduled
maintenance in early March.
No reactors taken offline for routine maintenance have been
restarted since the Fukushima nuclear crisis amid heightened
public concern about safety.
Tepco is also planning another two 710 MW combined-cycle
gas-fired units for the Kawasaki plant but construction will not
begin until next year.
LNG-based power capacity at the plant now stands at 1,628
MW.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)