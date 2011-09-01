PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 10
Feb 10 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Adds Tepco spokesman comments)
TOKYO, Sept 1 Tokyo Electric Power may sell about 200 billion yen's ($2.6 billion) worth of shares in KDDI back to the telecommunications company to help pay compensation to victims of its Fukushima nuclear crisis, Jiji news agency reported without citing sources.
A spokesman for Tepco said there were no plans to sell the stock back to KDDI.
Tepco has said it would sell assets, including KDDI stock, to generate cash to pay compensation.
Tepco said this week the first compensation payments will be made in October.
About 80,000 people were evacuated from a 20 kilometre radius around its Fukushima Daiichi plant, which has been leaking radiation since a March 11 earthquake and tsunami triggered a meltdown of reactor cores. ($1 = 76.470 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Feb 10 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT reports fourth quarter 2016 results
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb 9 Agrium Inc , a Canadian fertilizer maker and the world's biggest farm retailer, on Thursday forecast a less profitable year than expected and said its quarterly profit plunged.